UK PM Theresa May Answers Questions in Parl't, Week After Losing Support Motion

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is answering MPs' questions in the House of Commons, a week after she suffered yet another defeat as lawmakers refused to support the prime minister's Brexit negotiating strategy with Brussels.

Theresa May is set to travel to Brussels next week for further Brexit talks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to persuade the EU to renegotiate parts of the deal that have faced the most criticism in the UK parliament. The prime minister also intends to hold negotiations with all 27 EU leaders over the next few days.

The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March, but the House of Commons is yet to approve a new deal following the rejection of May's draft agreement with Brussels in January.

