Yellow Vests Go International, Protest in Front of UN HQ in Geneva (VIDEO)

Last Saturday marked the 14th straight weekend of yellow vest demonstrations in Paris that erupted in France on 17 November in the wake of the government's decision to raise fuel prices and increase fuel tax. While the French government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, the protests have continued.

Yellow Vests demonstrators have gathered in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday to show their indignation with police violence during riots dispersal.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November.

The protests have been marked by violence and public disorder. While the French government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, which triggered the rallies, and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, the protests have continued and morphed into wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies and high living costs.

