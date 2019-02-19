Russian Embassy Sends Note to UK Foreign Office Over Sturgess Parents' Interview

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the UK has sent a note to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the publication of an interview with the parents of Dawn Sturgess, a woman from Amesbury, believed to be poisoned with the same toxin that left Sergei Skripal in coma for weeks.

Dawn's parents, in an interview with The Guardian, have blamed the UK government for her death last year.

"On February 18, the embassy sent a regular note to the British Foreign Office regarding the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury. The British side’s attention was drawn to an interview with the parents of British citizen Sturgess, who died in July last year… published on February 16 in The Guardian newspaper, in which they accuse the country's current government of conducting a non-transparent investigation of the incident," the embassy told Sputnik.

Previously, commenting on the interview, the Russian Embassy's stressed that that Dawn's cremation rules out the possibility of further investigation or the reverification of the reasons behind her death. As the spokesperson noted, a similar situation happened with the Skripal case.

Sturgess and her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, as UK police claims, were exposed to a nerve agent, the same that was ostensibly used against Skripal and his daughter. While the Skripals and Rowley survived, Sturgess died on 8 July.

London accused Moscow of orchestrating the purported attack, while failing to present any proof. Moscow, in turn, has consistently denied the allegations, offering assistance in the investigation of the case — something which the UK refused to accept.

