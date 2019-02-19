'Diversity Means No White People': Rash of Provocative Stickers Plagues UK Town

Anti-mass immigration sentiment in the UK has been on the rise amid highly publicized racially charged issues, including the grooming gang child sexual exploitation scandal rocking the country last year, as well as growing anti-immigration sentiment in Britain generally.

Police in the town of St. Ives, Cambridgeshire are investigating after a series of provocative anti-immigration stickers were found on the doors of local homes, local news portal CambridgeshireLive has reported.

The series of numbered black and white stickers, found across multiple addresses on Monday morning, included phrases like "Mass Immigration is White Genocide," as well as a series claiming that "'Diversity' means no white countries, means no white cities, means no white neighbourhoods, means no white people." One of the stickers featured the phrase "Second generation? Third, fourth? You have to go back."

Police have launched an investigation after racist anti-immigration propaganda was found plastered on people’s front doors.



The stickers show messages including: ‘Beware of Muslim rape gangs’ and ‘Mass immigration is white genocide’#edl #bnp #ukip #nazi https://t.co/fFTwVCUgsP — marmite (@marmite_) 19 февраля 2019 г.

Residents of St. Audrey Lane and Langley Close reported the stickers, which were also plastered on local lampposts, to police. A local woman said she saw stickers on lampposts near a school with the phrases "Say no to Muslim rape gangs," "Beware of anti-White rape gangs," and "Beware of what is coming."

Local resident David Kirby told the portal that he was disgusted by the stickers, calling their purveyors "dumb," and saying that "second, third and fourth generation immigrants were born in the UK so not sure where they should go back to?"

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

According to the University of Oxford's Migration Observatory project, the vast majority of Britons are opposed to mass immigration, with 77 percent favouring reducing the number of immigrants allowed into the country in a 2013 poll. The issue was found to be a key public concern in the run-up to the June 2016 referendum on the UK's membership in the EU, and has been associated with questions such as migrant workers' impact on the jobs market, migrant crime statistics, and compatibility between cultures.

The stickers sparked a debate on social media, with users debating the stickers' origins, and what they said about the state of the political debate in the UK. Some users suggested that there was "obviously a problem" with the country's immigration policy if some Brits felt compelled to express such provocative sentiments.

While this is undoubtedly just some edgelord kid with a sticker printer, it does speak to the massive push on ideas like 'white genocide' and other extreme Right rhetoric. https://t.co/Yu4zHbz2lc — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) 18 февраля 2019 г.