Register
18:28 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    At least ten suspects are accused of raping an 18-year-old German teen after she was allegedly dragged by a Syrian man in a nightclub in the southwestern German city of Freiburg on October 14, 2018

    22yo Syrian Charged With Gang-Raping German Girl to Face Juvenile Trial – Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Senado Federal / Fotos produzidas pelo Senado
    Europe
    Get short URL
    441

    At least ten suspects are accused of raping an 18-year-old German teen after she was allegedly dragged by a Syrian man in a nightclub in the southwestern German city of Freiburg on 14 October 2018.

    Despite his age, a 22-year-old Syrian man charged with orchestrating last year’s brutal gang rape of an 18-year-old German girl will appear in a juvenile court, local media reported on Tuesday.

    Some media outlets claim that he was under 21 at the time he committed the crime, which is why he is due to face trial at a court which handles juveniles and young adult offenders between the ages of 14 and 20.

    READ MORE: Germany: Syrian Migrant Accused of Plotting Terror Attack on Behalf of Daesh

    Investigators believe that the man, who was only identified as Majd H., raped the girl outside a nightclub in the southwestern German city of Freiburg on 14 October 2018 before calling “at least nine” of his friends, who took turns sexually assaulting the 18-year-old for four hours.

    The suspects, aged between 19 and 30, are currently being held in investigative custody and have yet to be charged.

    Martina Wilke, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office, said that “the main suspect was charged with a total of nine criminal acts”.

    Before being involved in the gang-rape, Majd H. reportedly had an arrest warrant issued against him over a drugs offence and was due to be detained a few days later.

    READ MORE: Syrian Who 'Made Up' Terror Plot to Get Visa for Family Convicted in Germany

    The man, who came to Germany in 2014, is thought to have links to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).  The trial date for Majd H. is due to be announced in the immediate future.

    German police
    © AP Photo / Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
    Germany Extradites Syrian Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack to Netherlands
    Protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s refugee policy shook several towns throughout the country in 2018. They were prompted by acts of violence including gang rape and murder, allegedly perpetrated by migrants. 

    Apart from mass protest rallies in Freiburg over the gang bang case, the German city of Chemnitz was rocked in September by anti-immigrant protests, led by right-wing activists, after a local carpenter was allegedly stabbed to death by a migrant from Syria and another from Iraq following an altercation.

    Related:

    Syrian Refugee Detained in Germany on Suspicion of Threatening National Security
    Germany Extradites Syrian Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack to Netherlands
    Syrian Refugee Gets Six Years in Prison for Planning Car Bomb Attack in Germany
    Tags:
    gang rape, crime, suspects, investigators, custody, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse