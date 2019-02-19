Ex-EU Commission President Barroso: 'Most Likely UK to Delay Brexit'

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called on lawmakers from her Conservative Party to put aside their differences and unite to pass a Brexit deal.

The former EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said that the UK is most likely to delay Brexit and not leave the bloc in March.

"I think the most likely scenario is not to do that in March of this year. We need more… preparations," Barroso said.

Theresa May suffered yet another defeat on 14 February as lawmakers voted, mostly symbolically, to reject her motion asking MPs to reaffirm support for the prime minister's Brexit negotiating strategy with Brussels.

On 26 February, the PM is set to issue another statement in parliament if lawmakers do not pass the withdrawal agreement by then.

The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March, but the House of Commons hasn't approved a new deal following the rejection May's agreement with Brussels in January.