Ex-EU Commission President Barroso: 'Most Likely UK to Delay Brexit'

The former EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said that the UK is most likely to delay Brexit and not leave the bloc in March.
"I think the most likely scenario is not to do that in March of this year. We need more… preparations," Barroso said.
On 26 February, the PM is set to issue another statement in parliament if lawmakers do not pass the withdrawal agreement by then.
The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March, but the House of Commons hasn't approved a new deal following the rejection May's agreement with Brussels in January.
