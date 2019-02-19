UK Home Secretary Warns EU of Possible Disruption of Joint Policing System

Sajid Javid, the UK Home Secretary, has urged his EU counterparts to prepare for a no-deal Brexit which would disrupt the sharing of airline passenger data, laws on extradition, and arrest warrants.

In a letter, cited by the Guardian, Javid has urged EU counterparts to “minimise operational disruption” by ensuring measures are in place on time.

“I wanted to write to you now to ensure readiness for the alternative contingency arrangements should that become necessary,” wrote Javid. “We must do all we can to minimise operational disruption in this vital area.”

Services that might discontinue are the exchange of DNA data, laws on extradition and the European Arrest Warrant, Javid wrote, as in a no-deal scenario the UK will no longer participate in these systems or in Europol and will be treated as a third country with no operational agreement.

The home secretary told his counterparts that the UK is “looking to engage directly with the [European] commission to safeguard our mutual interest” on this matter as well as the matter of exchanging passenger information.

In a no-deal scenario, crime, security and justice-related data that would normally be shared through the Schengen Information System (SIS II) would now go through Interpol, the Home Secretary added, asking each member state to be on standby to do the same if necessary.

“Nothing matters more than keeping our citizens safe. I believe the public in every country would expect us to continue to cooperate on these matters as much as possible,” Javid concluded.