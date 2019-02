PARIS (Sputnik) – French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will take part in the demonstration against anti-Semitism, which will be held in Paris on Tuesday, local media reported Monday.

At least 14 political parties, including the Socialists, Macron’s La Republique En Marche, and the Republicans, have urged the French to hold rallies across the country against anti-Semitism.

© AP Photo / Fred Scheiber French Police Detained 29 People in Recent Yellow Vests Rally in Paris - Reports

In addition to Philippe, 19 members of the government are expected to take part in the Paris march, according to the France Info radio station.

French President Emmanuel Macron does not intend to take part in the event.