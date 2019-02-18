Register
19:07 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    All Aboard the Brexit Express: New Party by No-Deal Multimillionaire Champion

    CC BY 2.0 / David Holt / Brexit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Nigel Farage may be facing serious competition from the likes of a UK multimillionaire financier who backs a no-deal Brexit and who vowed to campaign for it if a snap election is called.

    Jeremy Hosking, who's donated generously to ‘Vote Leave' and Conservative Party, has registered a pro-Brexit party — Brexit Express — and said that the only way to do it right is to have a clean split from the European Union.

    "Brexit Express expects that many new parties will likely be formed in 2019 should it become clear that the main parties are, in fact, Remain-junkies determined to thwart the Brexit which so many of us voted for and, in the case of Labour and the Conservatives, in defiance of their own manifesto promises," the financier said.

    Amid rumours that the Conservative Party will eventually split over the Brexit strategy pursued by its leadership, a number of solutions have been offered by pro-Brexit forces in and out of Westminster.

    "Can these unhappy spouses co-exist in the same political party? The best form of defence is attack. We don't necessarily want the Tory party to split, but it seems to me that there is a good case for it," Hosking argued.

    In addition to Brexit Express, a new party registered by the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage aims to bring "real clarity" on the issue of Brexit, as the political elites are trying to stop it.

    READ MORE: Farage 'Astonished' as Brexit Party Gets 35,000 Supporters in First 48 Hours

    The eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), whose members are staunch Tory Brexiteers, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been viewed as a significant influencer on Theresa May's position in the government.

    "Brexit delayed would be Brexit denied," said Rees-Mogg, accusing the government of straying away from the manifesto of the 2016 referendum.

    Jeremy Hosking, who donated £1.7 million to Vote Leave in the Brexit referendum of 2016, similarly criticized the outcome of Brexit negotiations, led by Mrs. May.

    "Without No Deal we either cannot leave the EU at all, or can only do so on egregious terms. The truth of the latter is demonstrated by the agreement the so-called negotiations produced, which are little short of a prohibitively expensive national humiliation. In the opinion of BE, it's time to sing the praises of No Deal, both as an outcome and as a negotiating tactic. This campaign will do this, whilst retaining (hopefully) our sense of humour," Hosking said.

    While the warring faction within the Conservative Party keep disagreeing on the country's Brexit route, the opposition led by Labour's chief Jeremy Corbyn has also suffered a fresh crisis.

    On Monday, seven Labour MPs resigned from the party, accusing it of anti-Semitism, to form The Independent Group. The decision that left Corbyn "disappointed" also raised a number of questions on how this group of MPs will vote on Brexit in the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

    READ MORE: Seven Labour MPs Resign from Party Over Brexit, Antisemitism Scandal

    Related:

    Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal - Reports
    Farage 'Astonished' as Brexit Party Gets 35,000 Supporters in First 48 Hours
    Major Tory Party Donor Says UK PM Should Resign Over Brexit 'Greek Tragedy'
    UK’s Conservatives Push for a 'No-Deal' Brexit as EU Eases Divorce
    Tags:
    Brexit, Jeremy Hosking, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse