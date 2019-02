3 Blasts Rock Donetsk Including One Near Hotel Hosting OSCE Mission - Officials

Three explosions went off in central Donetsk, with two of them happening near the hotel where representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission stay, the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Monday.

"There have been three explosions. The details are being studied," a representative of the DPR interior ministry told Sputnik.

According to the preliminary information by the emergency services, no one was hurt in the incident.

The explosions were the result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, a spokesman for the DPR security services told reporters.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating which explosives were used.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW