WATCH German Power Plant Turn into Rubble in Controlled Explosions

The Gustav Knepper power station located in the western German city of Dortmund-Mengede was constructed in the area of a former coal mine and has been closed for some five years.

On Sunday, the Gustav Knepper power station in western Germany was demolished by two controlled explosions. The first section to be demolished was the plant's boiler house with a 128-metre cooling tower. A 210-metre chimney was levelled 30 minutes later.

A total of 120 people living in the areas surrounding the plant were evacuated before the operation.

The newspaper Bild reported that the demolition produced 28,400 tonnes of steel and rubble, labelling the venture Germany’s "biggest bang of the year".

The videos of explosions have filled the German segment of YouTube.