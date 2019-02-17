Register
16:42 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2018.

    Meghan Markle Draws Flak for Backing 'Curriculum Decolonisation' in UK

    © AFP 2018 / Paul ELLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    In January, Kensington Palace announced that the Royal Family's newest member, Meghan Markle, became the patron of four organisations - the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, The Mayhew, and Smart Works. They were all chosen as "causes and issues with which [Meghan] has long been associated".

    The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex has voiced her support for a campaign by black academics and students that aims to "decolonise the curriculum" in the UK.

    READ MORE: Media Discloses Contents of Bombshell Letter From Meghan Markle to Her Father

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a visit to Mayhew animal welfare charity at its offices in north-west London, Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor/PA
    Meghan Markle’s Friends Fear ‘Emotional Trauma’ Can Affect Her Baby – Reports
    The movement seeks to "confront the legacies of the empire", the "male, pale and stale" professors in order to ensure there is diversity among those on campuses.

    When Meghan Markle became Patron of the international organisation Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in January, she expressed surprise at the low diversity of professors in the UK, British media reported.

    According to the media, when the newly-minted royal saw the statistical report, she exclaimed: "Oh my God!"

    "She was really surprised, she was like 'oh my god, really, we need to get a photograph of this", a supporter of ethnic minorities and female staff at Manchester University, Dr Rachel Cowan said.

    For instance, data from 2018 by an Equality and Higher Education staff statistical report showed that out of 14,205 male professors, more than 12,000 were white and only 90 were black.

    READ MORE: Teen Drops Sudden F Bomb, Cracks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Up (VIDEO)

    Many social media users expressed their frustration with the fact that Meghan had waded into politics and suggested that the Royal Family should steer clear of any political movements and actions:

    Others said that a person should be hired based on his/her merits regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation:

    Some said that the concept of the movement was itself "racist":

    The movement was deemed controversial when students took to the streets of Oxford in 2016 in an bid to have the statue of Cecil Rhodes, the 19th Century colonialist and slave owner, removed from one of Oxford University's colleges.

    Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says
    One of the campaigners said Rhodes was "responsible for all manner of stealing land, massacring tens of thousands of black Africans, imposing a regime of unspeakable labour exploitation in the diamond mines and devising proto-apartheid policies".

    During her visit at City, University of London, in Islington in late January, Meghan encouraged scholars to "open up the conversation" about curriculum in British universities in order to avoid "continuing with the daily rote" because "sometimes that approach can be really antiquated and needs an update".

    "Many of the issues around racial equality are similar and it is great to see her embrace this. Change is long overdue", Meera Sabaratnam, who leads the campaign to decolonise the curriculum at universities in London, told The Sunday Times.

    Related:

    Media Discloses Contents of Bombshell Letter From Meghan Markle to Her Father
    Meghan McCain Vows Never-Ending Feud With Trumps Using Cardi B Line
    Meghan Markle’s Friends Fear ‘Emotional Trauma’ Can Affect Her Baby – Reports
    Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says
    Teen Drops Sudden F Bomb, Cracks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Up (VIDEO)
    Meghan Markle Makes 10-Year Old Admirer’s Best Day Ever (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    ‘Couldn't Help but Let it Slip’: Meghan Markle’s Sister Announces Second Book
    Tags:
    black, white, universities, colonization, professor, staff, movement, students, campaign, royal family, curriculum, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse