May Urges UK Conservative Party to Unite to Pass Brexit Deal Through Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called on lawmakers from her Conservative Party to discard their differences and unite to pass a divorce agreement with Brussels and deliver on the results of the 2016 referendum.

"Our party can do what it has done so often in the past: move beyond what divides us and come together behind what unites us; sacrifice if necessary our own personal preferences in the higher service of the national interest", May said in a letter to the parliamentarians.

May stressed that if the parliament fails to adopt a Brexit deal, it will let down the UK citizens it represents.

"I believe that a failure to make the compromises necessary to reach and take through parliament a withdrawal agreement which delivers on the result of the referendum will let down the people who sent us to represent them", the prime minister continued.

The letter follows another defeat May suffered in parliament on 14 February as lawmakers voted, mostly symbolically, to reject her motion asking MPs to reaffirm support for the prime minister's Brexit negotiating strategy with Brussels. In particular, hard-line Conservative lawmakers affiliated with the pro-Brexit European Research Group refused to support the motion.

According to media reports, May will travel to Brussels next week for more Brexit talks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to persuade Brussels to renegotiate parts of the deal that have faced the most criticism in the UK parliament. The prime minister also intends to hold negotiations with all 27 EU leaders over the next few days.

On 26 February, May is set to issue a statement in parliament once again in case lawmakers do not pass the withdrawal agreement by then.

As London's departure from the bloc on 29 March draws nearer and nearer, the prime minister is running out of time to secure support of the exit terms in parliament, where the majority of lawmakers have categorically refused to accept the controversial Irish border backstop provision and want May to come up with some "alternative arrangements".