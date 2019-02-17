Register
15:12 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on at the EU parliament headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019.

    May Urges UK Conservative Party to Unite to Pass Brexit Deal Through Parliament

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called on lawmakers from her Conservative Party to discard their differences and unite to pass a divorce agreement with Brussels and deliver on the results of the 2016 referendum.

    "Our party can do what it has done so often in the past: move beyond what divides us and come together behind what unites us; sacrifice if necessary our own personal preferences in the higher service of the national interest", May said in a letter to the parliamentarians.

    May stressed that if the parliament fails to adopt a Brexit deal, it will let down the UK citizens it represents.

    "I believe that a failure to make the compromises necessary to reach and take through parliament a withdrawal agreement which delivers on the result of the referendum will let down the people who sent us to represent them", the prime minister continued.

    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    UK Lawmakers Reject Amendment Calling on Gov't to Delay Brexit
    The letter follows another defeat May suffered in parliament on 14 February as lawmakers voted, mostly symbolically, to reject her motion asking MPs to reaffirm support for the prime minister's Brexit negotiating strategy with Brussels. In particular, hard-line Conservative lawmakers affiliated with the pro-Brexit European Research Group refused to support the motion.

    According to media reports, May will travel to Brussels next week for more Brexit talks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to persuade Brussels to renegotiate parts of the deal that have faced the most criticism in the UK parliament. The prime minister also intends to hold negotiations with all 27 EU leaders over the next few days.

    READ MORE: Brexit Latest: UK Crash Out Most Likely, as Irish-EU Solidarity Bond Unbreakable

    Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok poses with Brexit monster.
    © Photo: Stef Blok/twitter
    Brexit Blues: Dutch FM Blok Poses With Brexit Beast for Cheeky Twitter Photo Op
    On 26 February, May is set to issue a statement in parliament once again in case lawmakers do not pass the withdrawal agreement by then.

    As London's departure from the bloc on 29 March draws nearer and nearer, the prime minister is running out of time to secure support of the exit terms in parliament, where the majority of lawmakers have categorically refused to accept the controversial Irish border backstop provision and want May to come up with some "alternative arrangements".

    Related:

    Prague Could Lose 0.5-1 GDP in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Czech Foreign Minister
    ‘Strip Act’ in Aid of Brexit by Boris Johnson’s Sister on TV Ignites Twitter
    Mass Exodus: Over 12 Ministers Could Abandon Theresa May if Brexit Not Delayed
    Brexit Blues: Dutch FM Blok Poses With Brexit Beast for Cheeky Twitter Photo Op
    Tags:
    letter, lawmakers, withdrawal, parliament, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse