Some 1,600 People Evacuated in Paris Over WWII Bomb Deactivation - City Mayor

PARIS (Sputnik) - Around 1,600 people were evacuated on 17 February in Paris due to an operation to deactivate a WWII bomb found in the northern part of the city, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said.

"This morning [I am with] residents of [an area near] Porte de la Chapelle [metro station]. 1,600 people were evacuated from the area because a WWII bomb is being deactivated", the mayor wrote on her Twitter page.

She added that the evacuation was being carried out with the participation of municipal services.

Avec le Préfet de Police de Paris, nous faisons un dernier point de situation depuis le poste de commandement installé sur le boulevard périphérique. Le déminage va pouvoir commencer. pic.twitter.com/GrlqrOrHwU — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) 17 февраля 2019 г.

​The bomb was found on 4 February during engineering works but experts have failed to neutralise it so far, according to media reports.

Nos équipes participent à l'opération déminage dans le nord de Paris! Briefing des équipes au poste de commandement. pic.twitter.com/Hy9tMVA6Tm — Protec Paris Seine (@PCParisSeine) 17 февраля 2019 г.

​The demining operation has reportedly caused significant transport disruption near the Gare du Nord railway station.

Even almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded WWII bombs are often found across Europe.