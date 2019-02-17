Six People Detained After Yellow Vests Rally in London Turns Violent - Police

Two police officers were attacked by angry protesters as law enforcement attempted to control yellow vests demonstrators marching through Whitehall and Piccadilly, The Independent reported, citing London's Metropolitan Police.

"Six arrests were made following a moving yellow vest protest in Whitehall and Piccadilly on Saturday, 16 February. Two officers were assaulted during the course of policing the protest", a police spokesman stated, as quoted by The Independent.

According to the spokesman, both officers were taken to hospital, but neither of them stayed after receiving treatment.

"Four people were arrested on suspicion of public order related matters, with a further two arrested on suspicion of assault on police. All those arrested were taken to police stations for questioning", the spokesman noted.

Shocking scenes in Central London today as Police accused of going in heavy handed on UK Yellow Vests!



Were you there? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/5VGXkwotf3 — Steve SNR (@stevesnr50) 16 февраля 2019 г.

According to reports, the allegedly pro-Brexit protests turned violent when activists in yellow jackets started clashing with law enforcement officers.

British anti-austerity protesters began to assemble in London in January, reportedly demanding an early general election; many of them were spotted wearing yellow vests, following the example of the French anti-fuel tax rallies.