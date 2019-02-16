Register
22:15 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    UK Justice Secretary Warns of 'Dangers' Amid Reports of Daesh Bride Return

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The case of 19-year-old Shamima Begum from London, who left for Daesh's caliphate in 2014 but has now appealed to return to the UK, has ignited concerns over what to do with returning fighters and their families. The teenager, who is currently heavily pregnant, married a Daesh fighter and said that seeing a severed head "didn't faze me at all".

    UK Justice Secretary David Gauke voiced alarm over returnees "from dangerous parts of the world where they have voluntarily gone to”, saying “there are clearly dangers involved” for the British public in an interview with Sky News. Commenting on the case of Shamima Begum, the wife of a Daesh* fighter, who recently made headlines claiming that she wants to return home, the official pointed out that their hands are tied to some degree in dealing with these people, saying “we have to act within the powers that we have".

    "It is the case we can't make people stateless, but without getting too drawn into the specifics, the approach that we take as a government, which is the responsible one, is to ensure that we protect the British public. That is the key thing”, he stated, also noting that “we need to make sure the British public are protected".

    He might thereby have contradicted Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who said that he "will not hesitate" to stop the Daesh teen wife from returning to the UK.

    “We must remember that those who left Britain to join Daesh were full of hate for our country. My message is clear — if you have supported terrorist organisations abroad I will not hesitate to prevent your return. If you do manage to return you should be ready to be questioned, investigated and potentially prosecuted", his warning says. 

    The schoolgirl from Bethnal Green in London, who left to Daesh's caliphate in 2014, was recently discovered alive in a refugee camp in northern Syria and has appealed to return to the UK.

    READ MORE: Fed Up With London, US Could Send British Jihadists to Guantanamo Bay — Report

    Shamima Begum, who is now 19-years-old, married a Daesh fighter in Syria after running away from the UK with friends her Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana. Miss Begum, now nine months pregnant with her third child, told The Times in an interview that she has "no regrets" about joining the caliphate and described how seeing the severed head of a hostage dumped in a bin "didn't faze me at all".

    While her family has implored the UK government to bring her home, Security Minister Ben Wallace declared this week that the UK would not be rescuing her, or others, from Syria, “putting at risk British people's lives to go and look for terrorists or former terrorists in failed states”. 

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    'That's All I Want': UK Teenager Who Left to Join Daesh Wants to Come Back Home
    Former UK Soldier Who Fought Daesh Slams Authorities Over Terror Charge - Report
    Up to 50 Senior Daesh Fighters From UK Set to Fight to the End – Report
    Daesh Cleric's Wife Sues UK Spies for $1.3 Mln For Beating, Torture - Report
    Tags:
    daesh bride, jihadist plots, Daesh militants, Daesh, Shamima Begum, United Kingdom, London

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse