Western Move to Recognise Guaido as Venezuelan President is 'Arbitrary' - Lavrov

Earlier this week, Washington issued new sanctions against Caracas, imposing restrictions on Oil Minister Quevedo Fernandez and four other individuals close to President Nicolas Maduro, including the head of Venezuelan National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and the commander of the Presidential Guard.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the conflict in Venezuela is an internal matter and that the international community should not issue ultimatums to Caracas.

The turmoil in Venezuela erupted in late January after the head of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself the interim president.

The United States and other countries have called Maduro's government "illegitimate" and backed Guaido, calling for a new vote. In addition, Washington has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions on Caracas, also seizing assets of the Latin American state.

Russia, Turkey, and China, as well as several other countries, have refused to support the opposition leader, backing Maduro as the country's legitimate president.

New Actors in Syria

The minister also mentioned the false flag chemical attacks in Syria, noting that everybody could see that they were faked from the very beginning. He also criticised the idea of US President Donald Trump creating a new security zone in the northern part of the country.

