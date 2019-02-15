Bombshell Golfer Wows Fans by Popping Rose Bottle With Brassy (VIDEO)

Lucy Robson, born in the UK but living in the US, does not cease to delight her numerous followers with photos from the course, training sessions, as well as relaxed snaps in tight tops. However, she prepared a special treat for this Valentine’s Day, hinting that she might spend the evening alone.

Golf pro Lucy Robson, who is also an Instagrammer with a 250,000-strong following, has shared a video of her unconventional practice dedicated to the celebration of romantic love and tender feelings. However, the caption saying that the 23-year-old would “be at home cuddling with her dog” suggested that she might spend the romantic night on her own.

READ MORE: The Open 2018: Meet Bombshell WAG of World Number 1 Golfer (PHOTOS)

The bottle opening skills received thumbs-up from her followers.

“Mad skills. Wife this lady up!” an Instagram user noted in the comments.

Others seemed slightly distracted by her outfit – one which you could hardly expect to see on the golf course.

“You do know you can see through that dress, please don't go out in it. No underwear too. Oooooh”, one commenter posted.

Others were desperate not to leave the golfer alone on Valentine’s Day

“I'd spend it with you if I could. Just with different music”, an anonymous well-wisher posted.