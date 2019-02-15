Spanish Prime Minister Calls General Elections For 28 April

"Between doing nothing and continuing without the budget and calling on Spaniards to have their say, I choose the second. Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense", Sanchez stated in an address to the nation. "I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28th".
The general elections called by Sanchez would be the third in less than 4 years.
