Spanish Prime Minister Calls General Elections For 28 April

The call for elections comes just two days after the Spanish parliament rejected a draft 2019 budget proposed by the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Between doing nothing and continuing without the budget and calling on Spaniards to have their say, I choose the second. Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense", Sanchez stated in an address to the nation. "I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28th".

At the moment the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) that formed the government, controls only 62 of the 266 seats in the upper house and 84 of 350 in the lower house of the Spanish Parliament (the Cortes Generales).

The general elections called by Sanchez would be the third in less than 4 years.