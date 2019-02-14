UK Lawmakers Reject Amendment Calling on Gov't to Delay Brexit

Earlier in the day, Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay stated that London would definitely leave the EU next month without a deal unless Brussels offers some concessions that would make it possible for the government to gain the support of MPs.

The UK parliament rejected an amendment, backed by the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats, which sought to postpone the date of Brexit by at least three months. The motion was defeated, as only 93 MPs voted for it, while 315 voted against the delay.

The lawmakers also voted against a government motion that sought to reaffirm support for Theresa May's plan to seek changes to her deal, as 303 MPs rejected the amendment.

At the same time, Parliament voted against a Labour-sponsored amendment that would require the government to either give MPs a vote on the agreement with Brussels by 27 February or let them decide how to amend the steps of the ministers in the case of no-deal scenario. The motion, which was proposed by Jeremy Corbyn, was defeated by 322 votes to 306.

The Thursday decisions of the Parliament were not legally binding, however, they show what kind of deal is suitable for London amid the looming Brexit deadline.

The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March, but the House of Commons hasn't approved a new deal following the rejection May's agreement with Brussels in January.