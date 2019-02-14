Banksy's Love Plane Artwork Removed 3 Years Ago Reappears in Liverpool - Reports

The famous Love Plane picture was originally painted on the Western Approaches on Rumford Street, Liverpool, in 2011 and mysteriously vanished in 2016 after developers announced their intention to put it in a gallery.

According to the Daily Star, the Love Plane, with the words "I am back" written on it, reappeared at its old site in Liverpool after a "hooded figure" was spotted by witnesses nearby.

However, it hasn't been confirmed whether it is an official Banksy work, as the anonymous artist hasn't yet addressed it on social media.

Here's a nice pic for you on valentines day Debbie "Banksy's Love plane"….it's not quite a Tonka but it flies 😉🛩🛬 pic.twitter.com/VxyYmS7vaQ — steve parry (@steveparry62) 14 февраля 2019 г.

​The news comes after Banksy created a new work of art in the Welsh city of Port Talbot, which depicts a little boy playing in dangerous pollution coming from an industrial building.