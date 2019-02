British members of Parliament are discussing the negotiations with Brussels and possible amendments to the divorce prior to the upcoming second vote on Brexit, which is slated on 27 February.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already held several meetings with EU politicians in an attempt to secure changes proposed by the British Parliament. Brussels has indicated, however, that it will not reopen negotiations on the deal.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March, but the House of Commons hasn't approved a new deal following the rejection May's agreement with Brussels in January.

