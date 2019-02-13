Register
00:08 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian (L) and a European flag are set on March 16, 2015

    EU Ignoring Mideast Summit Shows Brussels Anger Over US Stance on Iran – Report

    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    160

    The two-day gathering, which kicked off in Warsaw on Wednesday, was announced last month by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who described it as a platform for focusing on the "important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilising influence".

    Key European powers' limited participation in a high-profile US summit on the Middle East in Warsaw reflects their "growing anger over unilateral US policymaking on Iran and Syria", according to Patrick Wintour, The Guardian's diplomatic editor. The gathering began earlier on Wednesday and is due to wrap up on Thursday.

    In an article titled "European powers to present cool front at Warsaw summit", Wintour recalled that British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will leave the event early, while France is sending a civil servant and Germany only bothered its junior foreign minister with the summit.

    READ MORE: EU Special Mechanism Not to Impact US Maximum Pressure on Iran — State Dept.

    EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will boycotted the summit, "originally conceived by the US as a way to press EU countries to adopt a more aggressive stance towards Iran", the author noted.

    He recalled that the gathering's original agenda was dropped after Brussels warned Washington it was "not a very smart idea" to hold a summit highlighting the EU's discrepancies with the US over Iran.

    Moreover, the EU was not consulted on the event before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in January the upcoming holding of what he called a platform to concentrate on the "important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilising influence".

    "Despite retitling the agenda to focus on peace and security in the Middle East, European diplomats remain sceptical that figures such as Pompeo and the US Vice-President, Mike Pence, will dial down their anti-Iran rhetoric at the summit," Wintour pointed out.

    READ MORE: EU Has to Fine-Tune New Payment Mechanism to Trade With Iran Under US Sanctions

    The Warsaw gathering comes after the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom announced earlier in February the creation of a special purpose vehicle to facilitate legal trade with Iran amid US sanctions, known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

    The three countries said in a statement that "INSTEX will support legitimate European trade with Iran, focusing initially on the sectors most essential to the Iranian population — such as pharmaceutical, medical devices and agri-food goods".

    In 2018, the EU introduced updates to the 1996 Blocking Statute in order to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The document aims to "counter the unlawful effects of sanctions which the US imposed outside its borders in relation to Cuba, Iran and Libya", according to a European Parliament memo.

    READ MORE: Iran Accuses US of Backing "Dictators, Butchers, Extremists" in Middle East

    In this photo provided Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, by the Iranian Army, a Sayyad 2 missile is fired by the Talash air defense system during drills in an undisclosed location in Iran.
    © AP Photo / Iranian Army
    US Vows to Be 'Relentless' in Deterring Iran Amid Underground Ballistic Missile Plant Inauguration
    The move was preceded by US President Donald Trump's announcement of Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in early May 2018. Trump also pledged to reinstate all anti-Iranian sanctions which were scrapped after the implementation of the JCPOA.

    The EU's JCPOA signatories, including the UK, France and Germany, opted to keep the accord in place and develop mechanism to allow Tehran to trade with them, bypassing Washington's sanctions.

    Related:

    What You Should Know About the Newly Registered Mechanism for EU-Iran Trade
    US Threatens EU With Punishment Over Possible Iran Sanctions Evasion - Report
    Iran to Review Security Cooperation With EU Following New Sanctions - Reports
    Iran Not Going to Wait for EU to Develop Ways to Bypass US Sanctions - Zarif
    Tags:
    stance, participation, agenda, summit, sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, Federica Mogherini, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse