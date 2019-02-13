Register
00:02 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK housing

    £123b in UK Housing Barely Used Amid Housing Crisis, Calls for Empty Homes Tax

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Building new homes will not solve the UK's housing crisis as they will likely become bought up as second homes in areas sought by those looking for accommodation, researchers from the University College of London concluded.

    Over £123b in housing remains unoccupied or rarely used in the UK, new research has revealed, with some calling for a one percent tax on homeowners buying a second house to battle Britain's housing crisis, according to the Telegraph.

    UCL researchers surveyed roughly one-third of constituencies in Britain, or around 40 percent of the UK's total population, and found that almost 340,000 homes were underused. London was the most affected, with the boroughs of Southwest and Kensington being the hardest hit local authorities where £21bn in nearly vacant property sits unused.

    Estate Agent boards stand outside properties in London, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook – Report
    Roughly four in ten people live in areas where underused homes are higher than average, with most of Britain's sought-after properties being bought by wealthy landlords for other purposes such as holiday homes and 'investments'.

    “Some of the most surprising findings were the sheer value and quantity of low-use properties in some areas," said University College of London researcher Jonathan Bourne.

    “The data shows that low-use properties are very concentrated in small numbers of desirable areas. In such cases simply building more homes is not going to solve the problem, as the issue is intense competition for property, not a lack of places to live."

    “An empty homes tax may be more effective, with the potential to generate a not inconsiderable income for local authorities, whilst taxing people who are typically not eligible to vote in local elections, or encouraging them to rent out their properties.”

    Across the Atlantic in Canada, the City of Vancouver launched the Empty Homes Tax, which imposes a one percent tax on the value of the property following an assessment. All homeowners must submit a declaration to determine if they are subject to the tax, according to the city government's website. Revenues generated by the Empty Homes Tax will fund affordable housing initiatives.

    READ MORE: Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World

    According to ONS figures, full-time workers should expect to pay 7.8 times more of their earnings on buying an existing home in England and Wales in 2017, up 2.4 percent from 2016, with most spending around 9.7 times their normal annual wages on a new property. The report also found that Kensington and Chelsea were the least affordable boroughs in 2017, where houses cost 40.7 times what the average worker earns per year. Housing affordability also sank in 69 local authorities across England and Wales over the past five years.

    Related:

    Govt Shutdown Exacerbates Decline of US Housing Market - Wall Street Analyst
    UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook – Report
    White House: Trump Taps New Officials For CFTC, Housing Agency
    Damascus Awaits Its First Skyscrapers With Housing Complex Construction Underway
    Tags:
    housing, housing bubble, rental, Generation Rent, affordable housing, economy, housing crisis, Empty Home Tax, UK Office of National Statistics (ONS), Kensington, Chelsea, Canada, United Kingdom, Vancouver, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse