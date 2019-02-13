Belgian General Strike Paralyses Air Traffic Operations, Many Flights Cancelled

Belgian public-sector workers have launched a general strike over payment disputes, which have grounded all incoming and outgoing flights for 24 hours. 200 flights have been cancelled by Brussels Airlines, which will operate 11 services on Wednesday, including four across Africa.
But skeyes, Belgium's air traffic control organisation, has voiced concerns about the disruptions and ordered flights to be grounded on late Tuesday evening.
"Therefore, skeyes is forced not to allow air traffic between Tuesday 12 February 10 PM [CET] and Wednesday 13 February 10 PM."
Brussels Airlines added that it had cancelled 28 out of 222 flights scheduled for 13 February and diverted passengers to other flights, but due to updated information on the strike, the airline decided to cut 122 additional flights.
Similar industrial actions have taken place after Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, saw pilots go on strike in the summer of 2018, leading to over 250 cancellations across Portugal, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and others, according to RTE. Ryanair staff, including pilots and flight attendants, sought pay rises and violations of labour laws where employees were hired as independent contractors instead of full-time employees, using Irish law instead.
