UK Prime Minister Theresa May is answering MPs' questions in the House of Commons, where she is expected to update lawmakers on her progress in securing amendments to her unpopular Brexit deal proposal.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March, but PM May has so far been unable to secure support for her Brexit deal from Parliament, with many lawmakers and Brits staunchly opposed to it.

Both London and Brussels are concerned over the looming and growing possibility of a no-deal Brexit as the Article 50 deadline edges closer.

