Register
00:07 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Foreign Minister of Sweden Margot Wallstrom (File)

    Swedish FM Stresses Need to Hold INF, Global Disarmament Talks - Reports

    © AP Photo / Bernd von Jutrczenka
    Europe
    Get short URL
    109

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom stressed the need to continue disarmament talks amid increasing global nuclear threat and suggested holding such negotiations in Sweden.

    In her interview for Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter, Wallstrom voiced concerns over Washington's and Moscow's suspension of participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    "Our mechanisms for control and problem-solving have weakened […] We would like to hold talks in Sweden, while the first meeting will be held in Germany in spring. We see big interest, and this raises hope", Wallstrom said, voicing the belief that not only those countries that have nuclear weapons should participate in disarmament talks, as quoted by the Dagens Nyheter.

    READ MORE: Gorbachev Calls on US to Start Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia

    The minister added that she had no concerns over Russia's alleged military threat.

    "We see no significant threat of intervention", she specified.

    A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) is launched from the U.S. Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado (File)
    CC0
    INF Treaty's Collapse May Trigger New Arms Race, German Minister Warns
    However, there are some "more efficient ways to intervene", Wallstrom added, stressing that she did not rule out that Russia could interfere in the operation of the Swedish national electricity grid.

    Her comment came just several days after the head of Svenska Kraftnat, Swedish state-owned power grid operator, was fired over alleged security breaches.

    An arms control conference will be held in the German capital of Berlin in March. It was initiated in the wake of deteriorating situation around the INF Treaty.

    READ MORE: France Simulates Nuclear Strike Amid Russian-US INF Tensions — Report

    In early February, the United States said it was suspending its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty and would start the withdrawal process, which would be completed within six months unless Moscow remedied its alleged violations of the bilateral arms control deal. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced promptly that Moscow also suspended its obligations under the treaty in response to the US move.

    The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the US, and envisages the destruction of all nuclear-armed ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (about 300 to 3,400 miles).    

    Related:

    Gorbachev Calls on US to Start Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia
    NATO Preparing Measures if INF Treaty Terminated - Stoltenberg
    Russian Ambassador in Germany Urges Berlin to Be More Objective on INF
    INF Treaty's Collapse May Trigger New Arms Race, German Minister Warns
    INF Treaty Collapse: Enough Is Enough!
    'Drones - Reusable', Aegis - Purely Defensive: US Reacts to INF Violation Claims
    Tags:
    disarmament, talks, INF treaty, Margot Wallstrom, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse