Register
19:01 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gestures during her visit to Smart Works, a charity to which she has become patron, at St Charles hospital in west London on January 10, 2019.

    Media Discloses Contents of Bombshell Letter From Meghan Markle to Her Father

    © AFP 2018 / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the duchess’ father explained, he initially did not want to release the contents of the letter to the public “out of respect for Meghan”, but eventually chose to do so because they were falsely portrayed.

    The rocky relationship between Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her father Thomas Markle was once again thrust into the limelight after a letter sent by the former to the latter became available to media.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex walk out onto the balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Feeding Her to Wolves': Meghan's Dad Appeals to Queen to Help Resolve Markle Family Feud
    The contents of the letter, which was sent in August, became available to the public after Thomas himself revealed them to the Mail on Sunday, stating that the five-page missive left him feeling "devastated".

    In the letter, the Duchess of Sussex accuses her father of breaking her heart "into a million pieces" by fabricating stories and bashing her husband, Prince Harry.

    "We all rallied around to support and protect you from day one, and this you know. So to hear about the attacks you've made at Harry in press, who was nothing but patient, kind, and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all," Meghan wrote. "For some reason you choose to continue fabricating these stories, manufacturing this fictitious narrative, and entrenching yourself deeper into this web you've spun."

    The duchess also admonished her father for siding with Samantha, her half-sister, who allegedly fabricated “vicious lies” about Meghan.

    "If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband," she added.

    READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Friends Fear ‘Emotional Trauma’ Can Affect Her Baby – Reports

    As Thomas Markle explained, he did not originally intend to reveal the contents of the letter to the public “out of respect for Meghan”, but eventually chose to do so because they were falsely portrayed.

    "I thought it would be an olive branch. Instead, it was a dagger to the heart," he remarked.

    Related:

    Teen Drops Sudden F Bomb, Cracks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Up (VIDEO)
    Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says
    Social Media in Stitches as Meghan Markle Uses Bananas to Cheer Up Sex Workers
    Tags:
    revealed, letter, father, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse