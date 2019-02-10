"Hitler Paintings" Fail to Attract Buyers at Nuremberg Auction

The development comes after German police last month seized three paintings ostensibly painted by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler between 1910 and 1911, questioning the authenticity of the artworks.

Five paintings, believed to be Adolf Hitler's work, went unsold at an auction organised by the Weidler Auction House in the German city of Nuremberg on Saturday, the Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reports.

All the artworks depicted landscapes, and the most expensive piece reportedly had a starting price of 45,000 euros (about $51,000).

Deutsche Welle cited Nuremberg Mayor Ulrich Maly as describing the Nuremberg auction as "lacking in style and taste".

The event followed media reports in late January that three paintings, also allegedly Hitler's work, were due to be auctioned off in Berlin but were later seized by German police.

The watercolours dating to 1910 and 1911 were expected to fetch tens of thousands of euros at the upcoming Auktionshaus Kloss in Berlin. Police tweeted that they had opened an enquiry into the "attempted fraud" and "falsification of documents."

Ahead of World War I, Hitler worked as a casual labourer and artist, and is believed to have painted some 2,000 artworks, with many of them reportedly described by experts as mediocre.