Cyanide-Laced Perfume Threatens to Wreak Havoc in UK on Valentine Day – Report

The purchase of counterfeit make-up and perfume could lead to potential health hazards due to the harmful chemicals they allegedly contain; moreover, the buyer’s personal details can also be used to "set up new fraudulent websites", a police official explained.

British authorities have warned shoppers hunting for bargain prices ahead of Valentine’s Day that they should watch what they buy, as there are bottles of fake perfume being sold which contain deadly cyanide, the Daily Mirror reports.

According to the newspaper, this development came to light after a police raid yielded "more than 500 suspected dodgy bottles" worth about $51,800, along with "counterfeit cosmetics" which contained "potentially lethal levels of arsenic, mercury and lead".

Also, the fake merchandise was produced in unsanitary conditions and may cause "allergic reactions, skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns" if used, City of London police pointed out.

"Valentine’s Day is a counterfeiter’s dream. It’s easy to fall into the trap of a cheap offer. Fake make-up and perfume can contain harmful chemicals. And buying counterfeit goods online can mean your personal details are used to set up new fraudulent websites", Detective Chief Inspector Teresa Russell explained.

READ MORE: 'Build The Wall' Valentine's Day Cookies Maker Retracts Apology

The newspaper noted that shoppers in the UK spend around $116.5 million on counterfeit merchandise annually, with a surge at Christmas and Valentine’s Day; it added that the rise of online sales has made it easier to peddle fake goods.