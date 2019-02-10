Le Pen Would Do Better Than Macron on Migration – Poll

54 percent of French citizens believe that Le Pen would do a much better job in terms of confronting illegal migration and other issues relating to migration.
READ MORE: Le Pen: EU's Brexit Deal Conditions Could Trigger New Irish Conflict
Le Pen, however, lost out to Macron on inequalities (she has 41%), social protection and education (36% each) and employment (34%).
The survey also showed that 74% of respondents called Le Pen an authoritarian leader, and that 61% considered her arrogant.
However, 59% of respondents are impressed by her dynamism, and 56% by her courage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)