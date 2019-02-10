Le Pen Would Do Better Than Macron on Migration – Poll

Immigration and the fight against crime and terrorism, these are the areas in which about one in two French people imagine that National Rally leader Marine Le Pen would cope better than French President Emmanuelle Macron, according to a survey conducted by Elabe.

54 percent of French citizens believe that Le Pen would do a much better job in terms of confronting illegal migration and other issues relating to migration.

At the same time, 52% of respondents say that Le Pen would solve the problems of crime better than Macron.

Le Pen, however, lost out to Macron on inequalities (she has 41%), social protection and education (36% each) and employment (34%).

The survey also showed that 74% of respondents called Le Pen an authoritarian leader, and that 61% considered her arrogant.

However, 59% of respondents are impressed by her dynamism, and 56% by her courage.