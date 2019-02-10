Blast Leaves Lyon Bakery in Flames, Woman and Child Dead (PHOTOS) - Reports

The explosion and fire occurred in a bakery in the French city of Lyon; firefighters and police officers who arrived on the scene found the burned bodies of a woman and a child, according to the newspaper Progres.

According to the newspaper, the explosion occurred on Saturday evening in a bakery located on the first floor of a residential building; two people were killed and four were injured.

Lyon: Explosion and violent fire in a bakery located on the ground floor of a building of 2 floors, where the fire has spread. A woman and a child found dead. At least 4 injured, one of the victims jumped from the 2nd floor. https://t.co/oeJvHh1PNv pic.twitter.com/ICajfWr2zg — BOC Intel (@blackopscyber1) February 9, 2019

​In two hours, the fire was extinguished.

🇫🇷 [DRAME] Une #explosion a dévasté la boulangerie située 123 route de #Vienne à #Lyon. L'incendie s'est ensuite propagé. L'alerte a été donnée vers 20:30. Le feu est maîtrisé. Une femme et un enfant décédés, 4 personnes blessées. 75 pompiers et 27 véhicules mobilisés. #9Fevrier pic.twitter.com/iaFrVhyAuI — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) February 9, 2019

​Another person was injured, who escaped from the fire by jumping out of a second-storey window.

​The cause of the explosion has not been established yet; an investigation has begun. In January, three people were injured in a major explosion at a university building in Lyon, according to The Independent.