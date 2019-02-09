Munich Conference Participants Should Respond to New Terror Threats – Merkel

"We are dealing with new forms of threats, mainly with Islamist terrorism. Here, we must find answers together", Merkel said, referring to the Munich conference, as quoted by her press service.
Economic development in the African region would also be on the agenda of the conference as it affects security and environmental issues, the German chancellor noted.
The Munich Security Conference will be held in Germany on February 15-17.
Europe has faced a series of terror attacks in recent years, with dozens of people dead and over 800 injured in numerous incidents.
