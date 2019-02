A Yellow Vests rally in Paris has recently turned violent as the number of clashes between protesters and police increased, according to reports.

A participant in the 13th Yellow Vests rally in Paris has had his hand blown off by a GLI-F4 grenade in front of the National Assembly, a Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported.

The incident took place in front of the National Assembly as it was a scene of some tension between police and protesters, the correspondent reported.

The following photo is graphic and may offend sensibilities

© Sputnik / Yellow Vests Protester Gets Hand Blown off by Grenade in Paris

DETAILS TO FOLLOW