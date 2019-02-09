UK Army Manages to Double Sign-Ups Amid 'Snowflake' Generation Ad Campaign

According to the British Armed Forces, the Army had 9,700 applications in the first three weeks of January — a five-year high — compared to 5,437 the previous year.
The surge in the number of recruits comes amid a controversial attempt to appeal to the younger generation.
Old-style posters released in January urged "snowflakes", selfie addicts, class clowns, phone zombies and "me, me, millennials" to join the ranks of the British Army. The posters were a part of a £1.5million campaign mainly aimed at those aged 16-25.
