Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Italy, Date to Be Coordinated - Russian Envoy

ROME (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit Italy, and the date of his visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the Russian president's visit to Italy, he has received and accepted the invitation by the Italian leadership. The exact dates will be coordinated through diplomatic channels and then announced according to the established procedure", Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov told Sputnik.

The diplomat noted that the visit could become a "key event" in Russian-Italian bilateral relations.

READ MORE: Italy Might Become Target of Russian Strikes if US Deploys IRBMs There — Analyst

© Sputnik / Julien Mattia Finance Expert on How France & Italy May Bring Down European Community, Euro

The statement comes after Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giovanni Tria said on 16 January that Italy and Russia will start the implementation of a project aimed at creating a bilateral investment fund in the near future.

In early November, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he hoped to receive Putin soon. Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano specified later that the visit was expected to be held in the first half of 2019.