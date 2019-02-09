Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Italy, Date to Be Coordinated - Russian Envoy

"As for the Russian president's visit to Italy, he has received and accepted the invitation by the Italian leadership. The exact dates will be coordinated through diplomatic channels and then announced according to the established procedure", Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov told Sputnik.
The diplomat noted that the visit could become a "key event" in Russian-Italian bilateral relations.
In early November, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he hoped to receive Putin soon. Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano specified later that the visit was expected to be held in the first half of 2019.
