Register
21:29 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yugoslav soldiers walk on Murino bridge alledgedly damaged by NATO air strikes, some 130 km from Podgorica, 02 May 1999

    Twenty Years on: The "Peace Conference" That Resulted in Bombing of Yugoslavia

    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    According to the official version, the 1999 Peace Conference in Rambouillet was the last chance for a peaceful resolution to the escalating Kosovo crisis. However, eyewitnesses to the events and Serbian experts argue that Western sponsors of Kosovo's independence project never intended to use this opportunity. They had completely different plans.

    Twenty years ago, on 6 February 1999, negotiations on the settlement of the Kosovo conflict began in Chateau de Rambouillet, near Paris, under the auspices of the international community, during which the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) and Kosovo Albanians were to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

    The talks' mediators were then US ambassador to Macedonia and US special envoy for Kosovo, Christopher Hill, Russian Ambassador Boris Mayorski, and then Austrian Ambassador to Belgrade and the European Union's special envoy for Kosovo, Wolfgang Petritsch.

    READ MORE: Yugoslavia a 'Warning' for Canada's Multicultural Mosaic — Journo

    Negotiations lasted 17 days and shortly after — on 24 March 1999, the "humanitarian intervention" of Yugoslavia by NATO began, more commonly known as the bombing of Yugoslavia.

    Foreign relations expert and former Serbian diplomat, Zoran Milivojevic, has told Sputnik what was wrong with the Rambouillet talks and that the Serbs had sincerely hoped to come to an agreement preventing a NATO intervention.

    "It is well known that the negotiations in Rambouillet were organised under the pressure from Western powers that were already planning for some kind of an independence project for Kosovo, namely, a forcible secession of Kosovo from Serbia", Milivojevic explained.

    A street in Pristina. At the moment an emergency session began in the local parliament to approve Kosovo's independence from Serbia
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Problem of Kosovo Will Not Be Solved Soon – Serbian President Vucic
    According to the expert, this pressure on Serbia in 1999 came within the framework of a large-scale geostrategic project, which we are witnessing to this day and the elements of which are not only the indisputable recognition of Kosovo's independence but also the expansion of NATO in the region.

    It's not only Serbian experts who have criticised the Rambouillet negotiations and suspect that the United States was planning a military campaign in Yugoslavia from the start. Former US Secretary of State and Nobel laureate, Henry Kissinger, has said that these talks were not aimed at reaching a deal that would suit all sides:

    "The Rambouillet text, which called on Serbia to admit NATO troops throughout Yugoslavia, was a provocation, an excuse to start bombing".

    Milivojevic noted that the objectives of the conference held in the outskirts of Paris were perceived by the parties quite differently. If the goal of Serbia was to reach an agreement that would allow it to settle the Albanian issue, the US was interested in a completely different outcome:

    "They had geostrategic goals, which meant gaining control in the region and ensuring the possibility of their own military presence in certain areas of the Balkans. Today it is absolutely clear".

    The former diplomat also emphasised that given the manner in which the negotiations were conducted, how the Western representatives openly played the role of patron to the Albanian side and what exactly Yugoslavia was offered, it was obvious that Belgrade could not agree to this.

    READ MORE: "Good" Bombing: NATO Op Against Yugoslavia Was a War Crime — Lawyer

    Milivojevic, among other things, noted that it was in Rambouillet that the political promotion of the current president of the self-proclaimed republic began.

    The conference and the proposed text were an ultimatum, according to the Serbian expert, as Belgrade had to give up its own sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as allow the country to be divided. The Serbian expert said that the conference in Rambouillet was a precursor to an act of aggression against the FRY and violent secession of Kosovo.

    Field engineer demining
    © Sputnik / A. Solomonov
    Bulgaria Returns 190,000 Undismantled Yugoslavian Landmines to Greece
    In political scientist Predrag Simic's book, "The Way to Rambouillet" (Put u Rambuje), you can find a concrete explanation of what kind of agreement terms were categorically unacceptable for Yugoslavia: holding an independence referendum in Kosovo and accepting NATO's presence and a NATO-led implementation force. While the role of the UN and the Security Council, in particular, was reduced to supporting an international mission that NATO would form independently.

    The current Prime Minister of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, has been calling for a new international conference on Kosovo and has even referred to it as "Rambouillet 2". But Milivojevic believes that such a format would only serve to confirm Kosovo's statehood.

    "The only goal Haradinaj is pursuing, his political platform and his government is the recognition of Kosovo's independence from Serbia, and nothing else", the former Serbian diplomat explained.

    READ MORE: Serbian President Accuses US, UK, Germany of Helping Create Kosovo Army

    The former head of Kosovo's negotiating team, Edita Tahiri, who took part in practically all the talks with Belgrade, has criticised Prime Minister Haradinaj's proposal. She believes that there's no need for another international conference and it would be enough to get the United States to join the existing Brussels format.

    Milivojevic explained the essence of Tahiri's position:

    "She is in favour of maintaining some sort of dialogue, but the ultimate goal of this dialogue is still a full recognition [of Kosovo's independence] because the American stance on this issue hasn't changed".

    Milivojevic has concluded that Pristina's view on any type of format of further dialogue still implies that Belgrade must recognise Kosovo's independence. Tahiri with a little more benevolence is just saying the same thing that Haradinaj more directly and aggressively keeps saying.

    Related:

    Yugoslavia a 'Warning' for Canada's Multicultural Mosaic - Journo
    Bulgaria Returns 190,000 Undismantled Yugoslavian Landmines to Greece
    Trump Accused Baltic Leaders of Starting Wars in Yugoslavia – Reports
    Juncker Warns of Likely War in Balkans if EU Doesn't 'Open Up' to Ex-Yugoslavia
    Tags:
    civil war, war, NATO, Slobodan Milosevic, Yugoslavia, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse