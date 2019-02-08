Romanian EU Council Presidency Given Mandate to Negotiate Revised Gas Directive

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Romanian presidency of the EU Council said in its Twitter blog on Friday that it had been given the mandate to begin negotiations with the European Parliament on a revised version of the text of the amendment to the EU Gas Directive.

"Romanian Presidency was given the mandate in @EUCouncil #COREPER1 meeting to enter negotiations w/ @Europarl_EN on the amendment of the EU Gas directive", the Twitter post says.

EC Vice-President Maros Shefcovic said in January that Romania, as current chairman of the EU Council, had submitted for consideration a revised version of the amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which could affect Gazprom’s gas pipeline construction projects, especially Nord Stream 2, and the extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline to the European countries.

In November 2017, the European Commission proposed extending EU energy rules to gas pipelines from third countries to Europe. In particular, the Commission seeks the right to demand a separation of gas sales and pipeline operating activities, as well as third-party access to a pipeline.