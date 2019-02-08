Sala's Family Identifies His Body: 'We Can Now Mourn'

The body of the Argentinian footballer was recovered from the site of the plane crash in the English Channel earlier in the day.

"We wanted to thank everybody for all your signs of affection and support in this most painful moment of our lives. Seeing the world mobilise to accompany us in our search has been an invaluable help and it is also thanks to you today that we will be able to begin the mourning of our son and our brother", Sala's family said in a statement.

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radars on 21 January. The 28-year-old player was heading to Wales, as he had completed his £15m transfer to Cardiff just a few days before the tragedy.

Addressing Sala's death, FIFA issued a statement expressing condolences to his friends and family. Numerous players and football clubs have also honoured the memory of the Argentinian and expressed their condolences.