Register
11:54 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron at France Armistice Day

    Merkel Defends Nord Stream 2 As France Joins EU Anti-Pipeline Move

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Ahead of a vote on amendments to the Gas Directive that would let the European Commission gain leverage over the Russian-European pipeline venture, France has contravened Germany and decided to back the new regulations.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has refuted the main point of criticism against the international project Nord Stream 2, under which natural gas would be brought to Europe via the Baltic Sea and a hub in Germany, saying it would not make her country dependent on Russia.

    “Do we become dependent on Russia due to this second gas pipeline? I say ‘no’, if we diversify at the same time", Merkel told journalists in Bratislava, where she met with the heads of states of the Visegrad Group, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

    She also stressed that Ukraine must remain a transit country, dispelling fears that the new gas route, bypassing it, impact the EU's energy independence.

    Merkel defended the Russian-European venture after it became known that France would back the draft amendments to the European Gas Directive, which Berlin has long opposed and pressured other EU countries to block.

    “France intends to support the adoption of such a directive. Work is continuing with our partners, in particular with Germany, on possible changes to the text", French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll stated.

    It confirmed earlier reports by the German outlet Sueddeutsche Zeitung, saying that Paris fears more dependency on Russia and "strategic problems" in the strained relationship between Brussels and Moscow.

    If adopted, the new regulations would give the European Commission leverage over Nord Stream 2. They extend EU energy rules to gas pipelines from third countries to Europe, in particular, the Commission could gain the right to demand a separation of gas sales and pipeline operating activities, as well as third-party access to a pipeline. It is believed that the amendments in question mainly target Nord Stream 2, funded by the Russian gas supplier Gazprom, and could even hamper its completion.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 AG Says Discrimination Possible Under Revised EU Gas Doctrine

    Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed EU source, that France’s vote would be decisive and leave Germany short of a blocking minority while the Union remains divided on the matter. While Berlin, peddling the economic benefits of the project, has secured the support of the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Greece and Cyprus, opposition to the venture has been expressed by Poland and the Baltic countries, who have raised concerns over the alleged danger of Europe becoming dependent on Russia and the subsequently diminished transit role of Ukraine.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union. Apart from Eastern European countries and Ukraine, Washington has also been strongly opposing the project. Recently, US Ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell warned German companies against participating in the project threatening them with "significant sanctions risks".

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, has voiced the belief that US President Donald Trump is seeking to force Russia out of the European energy market so that the United States can sell more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moscow has also reiterated that the pipeline is a purely commercial project.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 AG Says Discrimination Possible Under Revised EU Gas Doctrine
    France Plans to Vote for EU Gas Directive Amendments Torpedoing Nord Stream 2
    Pros and Cons: 'Unstoppable' Nord Stream 2 Dividing EU Into Two Camps
    US Criticism of Nord Stream 2 Due to American Energy Interests - German Official
    Tags:
    energy security, pipeline, gas, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, EU, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse