Body Brought From English Channel Plane Wreckage Identified as Footballer Sala

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A body recovered from the site of the plane crash in the English Channel was identified as that of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala, the police of the Dorset county, located in the south of the United Kingdom, said.

"The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala… HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police," the police said in a statement.

The body was found late on Wednesday.

The plane, carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, disappeared from radars on January 21 and was located in the English Channel last Sunday.