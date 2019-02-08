Body Brought From English Channel Plane Wreckage Identified as Footballer Sala

"The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala… HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police," the police said in a statement.
#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.— Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) 7 февраля 2019 г.
The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all
https://t.co/YpVTvaEt7P
The body was found late on Wednesday.
The plane, carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, disappeared from radars on January 21 and was located in the English Channel last Sunday.
