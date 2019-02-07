Brexit Coordinator: May Vowed Irish Backstop Would Remain in Brexit Deal (VIDEO)

"So it's important that Mrs May today in the meeting assured us that there will be a backstop. That what she said already in Belfast, there is no question to remove the backstop", Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said during a press conference following talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Commenting on the Brexit plan, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk have previously stated that the Withdrawal Agreement would not be subject to renegotiation between Brussels and London.
