Brexit Coordinator: May Vowed Irish Backstop Would Remain in Brexit Deal (VIDEO)

May has come to Brussels after the UK parliament voted in favour of potential alternative solutions for a safety net to avoid hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"So it's important that Mrs May today in the meeting assured us that there will be a backstop. That what she said already in Belfast, there is no question to remove the backstop", Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said during a press conference following talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Commenting on the Brexit plan, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk have previously stated that the Withdrawal Agreement would not be subject to renegotiation between Brussels and London.