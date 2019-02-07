Juncker Rules Out EU Reopening Withdrawal Agreement at Meeting With UK PM May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ruled out at the meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May that the bloc may renegotiate the withdrawal agreement with London, the European Commission said in a statement, adding that the two senior officials would meet before the end of February to sum up the Brexit discussions.

"President Juncker underlined that the EU27 will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, which represents a carefully balanced compromise between the European Union and the UK, in which both sides have made significant concessions to arrive at a deal", the statement said.

Juncker, at the same time, expressed willingness to amend the political declaration agreed by London and Brussels in order to be more ambitious in terms of the content of the future EU-UK relationship.

"The Prime Minister and the President will meet again before the end of February to take stock of these discussions", the statement read further.

The president of the European Commission has previously stated that the so-called Irish backstop plan in any Brexit deal is not subject to renegotiation.

At the same time, May said she would try to seek alternative arrangements on the issue, following the vote of the House of Commons, urging the government to replace the Irish backstop deal with another kind of agreement.