Register
14:41 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    Russia Forced to Respond to NATO Boosting Activities in Lithuania - Ambassador

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has to take measures, including the deployment of more troops in the country's west, to respond to increased NATO activity in Lithuania, Russian Ambassador to Vilnius told Sputnik Thursday.

    "Under the current conditions, Russia is forced to take adequate response measures. These include the deployment of new units and divisions of the national armed forces in the western part of Russia and changing the focus of military planning to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia", the diplomat said.

    Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns over NATO drills in Eastern Europe, stating that the presence of the alliance’s forces would not reduce tensions, but would instead lead to a deterioration of relations between the two sides.

    On Gas Supplies

    Udaltsov also told Sputnik that Gazprom was earnestly fulfilling its obligations under a gas transit deal with Lithuania and there were no grounds to believe that the supplies might be stopped.

    "The new gas supply contract for this year between Gazprom and Lithuania was signed in January. In 2017, the volume of Russian gas consumed by our Baltic neighbour reached 59 percent, totalling 1.4 billion cubic meters… In this regard, it makes no sense to talk about any risks of a gas shutdown, since Gazprom conscientiously fulfils all its contract obligations", the diplomat said in an interview.

    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Swiss Court Cancels Arrest of Gazprom-Owned Nord Stream Shares - Gas Giant
    Udaltsov added that there were no grounds for abandoning cooperation with Lithuania on gas transit from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad region either, as pipeline gas supplies were still the cheapest option to provide energy for Russia's enclave.

    He also mentioned that gas processed at the LNG terminal near Russia's Kaliningrad may be transported to foreign consumers and would be cheaper than LNG supplies from the other countries.

    READ MORE: Lithuanian Parl't Votes to Buy Floating LNG Terminal After 2024 — Ministry

    "Speaking of the Baltic region, of course, LNG loses to cheaper pipeline gas from the point of view of the price. Therefore, the infrastructure that was recently created in the Kaliningrad region to receive and regasify LNG  should rather be considered as an alternative ensuring the energy security of the Russian exclave. However, we will also be able to supply Russian LNG to other consumers, given the lower costs for its transportation than for similar supplies from more distant countries, such as the United States, Qatar or South Korea", the diplomat said.

    Related:

    WATCH Su-27 Fighter Jet Intercept US Poseidon Military Aircraft Over Baltic Sea
    EU Commission Earmarks Up to $243Mln to Construct Baltic Gas Pipe – Operator
    Tomahawk-Armed US Destroyer Approaches Baltic Sea - Reports
    Tags:
    LNG terminals, gas supplies, LNG, gas, NATO, Russia, Kaliningrad region, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse