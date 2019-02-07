Norwegian Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight Amid Bomb Threat - Reports

All passengers and staff of a Boeing 737 have been evacuated after police and local emergency personnel met the plane upon landing at the far end of the runway.

The Norwegian plane carrying 169 passengers that took off from Arlanda Airport in Stockholm was forced to turn around mid-flight after receiving a bomb threat, Aftonbladet news agency reported Thursday.

The plane, en route to France, was in the air for 30 minutes and landed at an airport in the Swedish capital.

According to Dagens Nyheter, police are currently investigating the threat message.

"We can confirm that we are working on the matter and that there is information from an airline that they have received a bomb threat. We are on site at Arlanda", Towe Hägg from the Stockholm police said.