Norwegian Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight Amid Bomb Threat - Reports

The Norwegian plane carrying 169 passengers that took off from Arlanda Airport in Stockholm was forced to turn around mid-flight after receiving a bomb threat, Aftonbladet news agency reported Thursday.
The plane, en route to France, was in the air for 30 minutes and landed at an airport in the Swedish capital.
According to Dagens Nyheter, police are currently investigating the threat message.
"We can confirm that we are working on the matter and that there is information from an airline that they have received a bomb threat. We are on site at Arlanda", Towe Hägg from the Stockholm police said.
INCIDENT: Norwegian #DY4321 Stockholm Arlanda to Nice Cote d'Azur (Boeing 737-800 LN-NIH) has just returned to ARN, reportedly due to a bomb threat received. Report via https://t.co/UIpVcUKKhh— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 7 февраля 2019 г.
H/t @SydneyJayNU pic.twitter.com/ZUOVGlMIPq
