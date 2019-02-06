Italy's Di Maio Meeting With 'Yellow Vests' is Provocation - French FM

The French Foreign Ministry slammed Di Maio on Wednesday for his meeting with Christophe Chalençon, one of the "yellow vests" leaders.
"This new provocation is not acceptable between neighbouring countries and partners in the European Union", a Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a daily online briefing. "Mr Di Maio, who holds government responsibilities, must take care not to undermine, through his repeated interferences, our bilateral relations, in the interest of both France and Italy".
