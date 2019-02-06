Brexit: EU’s Juncker Says There’s No Way to Have Unilateral Exit From Backstop

There is no budging on the Withdrawal Agreement – a message delivered by the Irish PM and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker during a press conference in Brussels.

EU chief Juncker confirmed that the EU 27 stands in solidarity with Ireland, and there can't be no compromise no changing of the Brexit deal. He added that the British PM Theresa May, who he will be meeting on Thursday, knows the EU is not willing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Brexit is not a bilateral question between the Republic of Ireland and the UK… It's a European issue and that's why we cannot accept the idea that the withdrawal agreement could be reopened. The backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement and we cannot reopen the discussion on the backstop. She knows that the Commission is not prepared to reopen the issue," Juncker said.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, holding a number of meetings with European leaders on Brexit, announced that Mrs. May will meet with him on Friday, 8 February.

"I am confident a solution can be found. Ireland is increasingly prepared for a no-deal," Mr. Varadkar added.

Juncker and Varadkar discussed EU support for Irish fishermen, farmers and other enterprises that would be affected by Brexit.

Varadkar spoke about the "… means by which we can provide aid to farmers and fishermen, intervene in businesses that are adversely affected — either to rescue and restructure them or provide capital loans and reorientate their business away from trade with Britain towards trade with the rest of the world."