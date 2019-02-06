EU's Donald Tusk Promises 'Special Place in Hell' For Brexiteers

The European Union is first and foremost a peace project, said the President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Wednesday, adding that this is why the bloc insists on the Irish backstop.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar held a press conference with Mr. Tusk in Brussels, where both leaders addressed the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

During the presser, Tusk employed strong rhetoric when commenting on officials championing Brexit "without a plan."

"I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

Tusk also confirmed that the EU27 "is not making any new offer" and recalled the December decision of the European Council to not reopen negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The top priority for us is to maintain peace process in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement," Mr. Tusk said.

The EC president said he is looking forward to "realistic" suggestions from the British Prime Minister on how to solve the Brexit impasse. He, however, also warned that no-deal preparations were taking place in collaboration with the Irish PM in case of a negotiation "fiasco."

The Taoiseach affirmed Ireland's commitment to the Irish backstop provision in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

"In the light of the ongoing uncertainty in London and the fast approaching deadline, our preparations for a no-deal scenario must continue and intensify. I will discuss that in greater detail with the Commission later on," Varadkar said.

The Irish PM will also meet with the chair of the European Parliament steering group on Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt, commissioner Phil Hogan and the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.