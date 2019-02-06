Labour Party Split: Thornberry Breaks Ranks With Corbyn Over Maduro Support

In a speech released in advance to the mainstream media, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Emily Thornberry is to strike out at colleagues who back Nicolas Maduro — a potentially controversial move, given Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his close shadow cabinet allies are long-term supporters of Hugo Chavez and his Bolivarian revolution, welcoming the election of his successor in 2013.
Conversely, Prime Minister Theresa May has consistently backed Washington's stance, throwing the UK's weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido in crisis-torn Venezuela, an official spokesperson stating Whitehall "fully support the democratically-elected national assembly, with Guaido as its President".
The future of Venezuela is a matter for Venezuelans. @Jeremy_Hunt's call for more sanctions on Venezuela is wrong. We oppose outside interference in Venezuela, whether from the US or anywhere else.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 1, 2019
There needs to be dialogue and a negotiated settlement to overcome the crisis.
"Jeremy Hunt's call for more sanctions on Venezuela is wrong. We oppose outside interference in Venezuela, whether from the US or anywhere else. There needs to be dialogue and a negotiated settlement to overcome the crisis," the Labour leader said.
Commenting on the move, the democratically elected President Maduro stated that Caracas would reconsider ties with the EU states that decided to recognise the illegitimate self-proclaimed interim leader Guaido.
