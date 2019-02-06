Register
13:45 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019.

    Labour Party Split: Thornberry Breaks Ranks With Corbyn Over Maduro Support

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    The veteran Labour MP will say when in power, the party will not support governments "who call themselves socialists" but are responsible for "human rights abuses".

    In a speech released in advance to the mainstream media, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Emily Thornberry is to strike out at colleagues who back Nicolas Maduro — a potentially controversial move, given Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his close shadow cabinet allies are long-term supporters of Hugo Chavez and his Bolivarian revolution, welcoming the election of his successor in 2013.

    Conversely, Prime Minister Theresa May has consistently backed Washington's stance, throwing the UK's weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido in crisis-torn Venezuela, an official spokesperson stating Whitehall "fully support the democratically-elected national assembly, with Guaido as its President".

    In a speech outlining Foreign Office policies and approaches under Labour, Thornberry will essentially back May's position, saying "for too long" there has been a "grave tendency to patronise and punish those nations with whom our trade links and strategic alliances are less important".

    "Their human rights abuses are safe to criticise and their breaches of international law are easy to support UN resolutions against — while the stronger countries have had their own abuses and crimes ignored and indulged. Well, kick-down and kiss-up has never been my personal style, and it would not be my policy as Foreign Secretary. Nor will we ever lurch in the other direction: the point is not to turn the tables, but treat both sides the same. Under a Labour Foreign Office, I can also guarantee there will be no indulgence of human rights abuses because they are committed by less powerful countries, or governments who call themselves ‘socialist' but who, by their actions, betray every socialist ideal," she will add.

    A silhouette of the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing Big Ben, center, at dusk, in Westminster, London
    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    Britain Working Behind the Scenes to Unite EU Against Venezuela's Maduro – Report
    This comes just days after, following in the US' footsteps, many European Union member states officially recognised Guaido as interim President in place of Maduro. The next day, Corbyn hit out at Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for demanding sanctions against the Maduro government, saying the future of the country was "a matter for Venezuelans".

    "Jeremy Hunt's call for more sanctions on Venezuela is wrong. We oppose outside interference in Venezuela, whether from the US or anywhere else. There needs to be dialogue and a negotiated settlement to overcome the crisis," the Labour leader said.

    Commenting on the move, the democratically elected President Maduro stated that Caracas would reconsider ties with the EU states that decided to recognise the illegitimate self-proclaimed interim leader Guaido.

    Related:

    US Using Delivery of Aid as Pretext to Start War Against Venezuela - Envoy
    Lawless 'Twitter Coup' in Venezuela Sets Deeply Dangerous Precedent – Analyst
    US Has ‘Overplayed Their Hand’ in Venezuela, Can’t Pull Off a Color Revolution
    Scholars: US Using Venezuela Crisis to Thwart China's Influence in Latin America
    Tags:
    UN resolutions, imperialism, socialism, coup, Venezuela crisis, Labour Party, Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicolas Maduro, United Kingdom, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse