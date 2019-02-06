Register
12:32 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims pray at a makeshift mosque in Potsdam near Berlin, northeastern Germany, on March 16, 2018

    Former Member of Dutch Right-Wing Party Converts to Islam

    © AFP 2018 / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    Joram van Klaveren had been dubbed a confidant to the Freedom Party’s leader Geert Wilders, slammed Islam as a lie and started writing a book critical of Islam. However, along the way, he did an about-turn and has pledged to advocate for the religion he earlier found repugnant.

    In a recent interview with the country' s business newspaper NRC Handelsblad, one of the former leading men from the Dutch right-wing Freedom Party (PVV) and a reported right-hand man to its head Geert Wilders, Joram van Klaveren has revealed his reasons for converting to Islam. The politician joined the community of Muslim believers, Umma, in October 2018 when he pronounced the so-called shahada.

    Before this van Klaveren had been a vocal critic of Islam as a PVV member, supporting a burqa- and minaret-ban in the country’s parliament and referring to Islam as an ideology of terror, death, and destruction. He is also known for initiating the “Moroccan debates” in the House of Representatives over the high proportion of criminals of Moroccan descent. Although van Klaveren broke with the PVV following controversial remarks by its leader Wilders, who asked if his supporters wanted "fewer or more Moroccans in your city and the Netherlands", in 2014, he remained a member of an Islam-critical group and stuck to his right-wing stance on the religion.

    Dutch populist and euro-sceptic Geert Wilders displays a yellow star he cut out of the EU flag, during news conference, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo / Yves Logghe
    Dutch populist and euro-sceptic Geert Wilders displays a yellow star he cut out of the EU flag, during news conference, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels (File)

    The conversion came after he quit politics to write a book that was initially intended to be an anti-Islam work, unmasking violence, anti-Semitism, contempt of women, homophobia, assumed to be justified in Islam.

    But as NRC reports, citing the author, then a Protestant that halfway through his research, he had to rewrite it as his views had drastically changed. The final release, branded a refutation of objections that non-Muslims have against Islam, is called “Apostate: From Christianity to Islam in the Time of Secular Terror”. 

    According to van Klaveren, the realisation was not a happy moment for him, as he had “developed a great aversion to Islam”, by then, but in the end, it “felt a bit like coming home, in a religious sense”. Van Klaveren said that his wife had accepted him being a Muslim, pointing out that she was not so happy with him being a member of the PVV. When asked about his former political allies, he said that he anticipated that many people would not react enthusiastically.

    READ MORE: Mosques Demand 'Permanent Ban' of Dutch Anti-Islam MP Wilders From Twitter

    Speaking about criticism against Islam, including anti-Semitism, women's oppression, violence, he insisted that many of these negative believes originated in medieval Europe, when “Christians saw Islam as a competitive religion”. He also agreed that he thought Islam to be an enrichment for the Netherlands, pointing out, however, that “much of Islam that you see now is coloured by Wahabism”.

    “It is very unfortunate because that is a very puritan view of Islam, extreme in the eyes of many people. The majority of Dutch Muslims are of course not Wahabitian. They do not withdraw from social life and do not think that everyone who is non-Muslim is wrong or scary.There are so many prejudices about real Islam”, he said in the interview, admitting that he is responsible for painting Islam in dark colours and saying he could not brush that aside.

    Despite his conversion, he still referred to Christianity as a beautiful belief and denied he had made  “a left turn”, pledging allegiance to right-wing values, including low taxes and minimal government interference as well as the immigration policy aimed to let in people who can add something to society. He also denounced the idea that Islam should be banished from the Netherlands, which he once submitted a motion for.

    READ ore: 'Dutch Voters Want a Revolution,' Anti-Islam MP Wilders Seen as 'Real Deal'

    He also refuted his assumptions in the “Moroccan debates” when he linked Islam to the high crime rate, saying it was his party's policy that he describes as “connecting everything that does not work to Islam in one way or another".

    However, contemplating a possible attack in the country, he concluded that “if an attacker calls himself a Muslim and looks for legitimacy in Islam, then you cannot say that it has nothing to do with it”. He traced Daesh's* roots back to the movement against moderate Islam, originating in the seventh century.

    "It is not only the historical doctrine of Islam. It is important to explain that extremists are wandering. Again and again. That is difficult. People want bite-sized answers. Or have their judgment ready", he admitted, pointing out that education, including teaching Dutch, would help them to become a part of the community.

    Van Klaveren’s former party ally, Wilders, who heads the Netherlands' opposition PVV, is internationally known for his anti-Prophet Muhammad remarks and controversial statements about migrants as well as promises to ban the Koran and close down mosques. In August 2017, he announced his decision to cancel a planned Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition, referring to death threats from Muslims and concerns that other people might be in danger. Wilders' plans for the cartoon contest sparked fierce opposition from the Muslim world, especially Pakistan, given that physical depictions of God and the Prophet Muhammad are forbidden in Islam.

    *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIl/Islamic State) and Taliban — terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    Dutch Envoy in Pakistan Threatened Over MP's Anti-Islam Tweets
    Mosques Demand 'Permanent Ban' of Dutch Anti-Islam MP Wilders From Twitter
    Jews Skeptical as Dutch Mosque Claims Holocaust Survivor Converted to Islam
    11+ Reportedly Detained at Dutch Rally Hosted by Anti-Islamization Group PEGIDA
    'Dutch Voters Want a Revolution,' Anti-Islam MP Wilders Seen as 'Real Deal'
    Tags:
    Muslim converts, Christianity, islamophobia, Muslim, Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), Geert Wilders, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse